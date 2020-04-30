Local runner runs marathon in his backyard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s run marathons around the world, but Suman Silwal never thought he’d run one in his own backyard.
Silwal was supposed to run the London Marathon this past weekend, but when it was postponed due to COVID-19, he decided to run at home and for a good cause.
The Pelham resident, who’s run 120 marathons since 2007, ran a marathon in his backyard to help raise money and awareness for Kulture City, a nonprofit organization to help those who have sensory needs. For every mile he ran, he donated $2 to Kulture City. He first started out running a 5k, then 10k, and just kept going. He ended up running a marathon in his backyard that’s .03 meters long. “It took me 33 laps to finish a mile," Silwal said. He also said he made more than 3,600 turns throughout the day.
“One of the biggest takeaways is there’s no excuse. You can run a marathon in your backyard, which I never thought it would happen, but here it happened and I have read people doing it. Mentally it’s really challenging, the physical challenge is also there, but just keep going forward and never quitting,” Silwal said.
It took Silwal about six and half hours to run a marathon in his backyard after taking several breaks.
