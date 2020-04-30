Local runner runs marathon in his backyard

The Pelham resident, who’s run 120 marathons since 2007, ran a marathon in his backyard to help raise money and awareness for Kulture City, a nonprofit organization to help those who have sensory needs. For every mile he ran, he donated $2 to Kulture City. He first started out running a 5k, then 10k, and just kept going. He ended up running a marathon in his backyard that’s .03 meters long. “It took me 33 laps to finish a mile," Silwal said. He also said he made more than 3,600 turns throughout the day.