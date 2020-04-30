Jefferson County Courthouse will reopen Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission is reopening the Courthouse and satellite locations to the public on Friday, May 1. People are encouraged to still do business online whenever possible.
The Jefferson County Courthouse and its satellite locations will operate as follows, as recommended by state health orders:
- New plexi-glass shields are being added to all our public facing counters such as the Department of Revenue and Tax Assessors office.
- The courthouse is being cleaned according to CDC guidelines.
- Social distancing is required for those waiting for services.
- Employees and customers will comply with the City of Birmingham’s ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings in public.
- County departments are still encouraging tele-commuting for employees where possible.
Please note the state Department of revenue extended tag renewals for March and April to May 15 so you still have time to take care of those items and they can still be done online, visit jccal.org.
