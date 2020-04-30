Heflin’s mayor requests certain COVID-19 restrictions waived

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Heflin has written a letter to the State Health Officer asking for some of the COVID-19 restrictions be waived for his city.
Mayor Rudy Rooks says Heflin hasn’t had a coronavirus case in more than three weeks. There have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleburne County. Only one of those cases was a resident of Heflin.
Rooks’ letter to State Health Officer Scott Harris states due to those facts the city would like to allow more businesses to open than are currently allowed, with social distancing requirements intact.
You can read Rooks’ letter in its entirety here:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.