FIRST ALERT: It will be breezy and cool Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! A cold front has moved through our area yesterday bringing in dry and cooler conditions across Central Alabama. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few locations dropping into the upper 40s north of I-20/59. You will likely need a jacket if you plan on heading outside this morning. Today will be slightly cooler than previous days with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. It will remain breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tonight looks to be the coolest night over the next seven days. We will see decreasing clouds and light winds. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Friday is looking fantastic with low humidity, a mostly sunny sky, and temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Friday will remain breezy at times with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND FORECAST: A big warm-up is expected as we approach the weekend! Morning temperatures will trend closer to average with most of us waking up into the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be five to seven degrees above average for early May.
NEXT BIG THING: We will begin to watch a series of weak disturbances that will move through the Southeast for the first half of next week. Rain chances appear fairly small with the best rain chances occurring in north Alabama Monday and Tuesday. A cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Wednesday giving us a chance for widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We will go from the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather at this time.
