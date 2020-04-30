FIRST ALERT: It will be breezy and cool Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! A cold front has moved through our area yesterday bringing in dry and cooler conditions across Central Alabama. Most of us are waking up with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few locations dropping into the upper 40s north of I-20/59. You will likely need a jacket if you plan on heading outside this morning. Today will be slightly cooler than previous days with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. It will remain breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph this afternoon.