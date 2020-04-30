Family of Tuscaloosa shooting victim mourns his loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Family members of 18-year-old Xzavier Eatmon described him as friendly and fun loving Thursday.
They are shocked that the person accused in his killing is someone they know and that he considered a friend.
“Every time you turn around there’s killing with this generation. It’s killing and it needs to stop,” his mother Sharon Carter told WBRC.
Carter demanded justice for her son one day after he died from a shooting outside Winston’s Convenience Store on Tuscaloosa’s MLK Jr. Boulevard.
“Anybody that picks up a gun is a coward,” Carter said.
Investigators believe Eatmon got into an argument with Lamarcus Keon McNeal over a personal issue. He’s charged with murder in the case.
Eatmon’s family said he and McNeal were friends.
Investigators said the shooting was not related to another killing that happened at Winston’s earlier this week or any other incidents recently in the area.
Carter is heartbroken over losing her son. “Just to shoot him. No, no, no, Don’t shoot my son. My son is dead.”
The convenience store has been criticized for several shootings there recently. A security guard on the property said they were closed Thursday.
