Coronavirus antibody testing now available at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB began testing for antibodies against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on April 24.
According to Dr. Jose Lima, the director of the UAB Immunology Lab in the Department of Pathology, the antibody test looks at your body’s response to the virus and is different than the tests used to diagnose patients with COVID-19.
That means this new antibody test does not diagnose someone with a COVID-19 infection. It does look at your blood for signs you may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past.
The antibody test lets you know it’s highly likely you’ve been exposed to the virus, but a positive test doesn’t mean you’re immune.
