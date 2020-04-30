Bond request denied for Birmingham detective charged in ‘love triangle’ murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has denied a bond request for a Birmingham detective charged with capital murder.
Alfreda Fluker, 39, is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller. Fluker’s attorney requested the bond request earlier in April.
Police say Fluker, who was off-duty at the time, shot into an unmarked vehicle in the 3000 block of Pearson Avenue on April 10.
Fuller was inside the vehicle with an off-duty police detective.
Authorities say the shooting involved a love triangle and is domestic in nature.
At the time of her arrest, Fluker had been with the Birmingham Police Department for 15 years.
Court records show Fluker’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 25.
