Birmingham City Council passes amended curfew for 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted Thursday to reduce the current 24-hour stay-at-home-order and to implement a curfew between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
The stay-at-home order was set to expire Thursday night.
The new amended curfew starts at the same time as Governor Kay Ivey’s new Safer at Home order, which goes into effect at 5:00 p.m.
The city’s order does not apply to first responders, utilities contractors/employees, people seeking essential services such as groceries or medicine, federal, state, county or city employees.
The curfew will not affect anyone’s ability to report to work at businesses that are permitted to remain open, utilize curbside pickup for restaurants, grocery stores, or go to medical appointments.
The curfew is in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
