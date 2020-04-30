ADEM, ADPH warn reopening businesses to thoroughly flush water system to guard against diseases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and Alabama Department of Public Health:
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a joint statement on Thursday urging businesses that are reopening after the easing of coronavirus restrictions to thoroughly flush and inspect their water and air conditioning systems to avoid creating other potentially deadly health hazards – Legionnaires’ disease and other bacterial infections.
Legionnaires’ disease is a serious, sometimes fatal type of lung infection, or pneumonia, caused by Legionella bacteria. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water containing Legionella. The bacteria grow in warm water and can be found in shower heads and faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, decorative fountains or plumbing systems in large buildings.
“We have a lot of businesses that are preparing to reopen this week,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “This is certainly good for those businesses and the state’s economy. As they reopen, however, we strongly encourage them to take extra care to make sure they do so in an environmentally safe manner. We ask that they pay particular attention to their water and air-handling systems, which if contaminated with certain bacteria can lead to harmful health effects, not the least of which is Legionnaires’ disease. We want the environment in which Alabamians work and recreate, whether outdoors or inside, to be as safe as possible.”
Lynn Battle, Chief of the Office of External Affairs at ADEM, pointed out that the Legionella bacteria occur naturally in freshwater environments, and can grow and spread in man-made water systems. Symptoms of the disease can appear within a few hours to three days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.
“A recent notable case in the Southeast occurred in the summer of 2019,” Battle said. “Twelve confirmed cases of the Legionnaires’ disease, including one death, and 61 other probable cases were identified among guests who attended a convention at a hotel in downtown Atlanta.”
Battle said information for reopening businesses with steps to take to make sure their water and air-handling systems are safe after a prolonged closure are available on the CDC’s website.
The recently issued guidelines include eight recommended steps, and covers flushing and maintaining water systems, cleaning water fixtures, and cleaning and maintaining water towers, water heaters, tubs/spas, showers and fire sprinkler systems.
Battle said flushing water lines would also help remove any trace amounts of lead, which could have accumulated when the water system wasn’t in use.
