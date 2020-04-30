ADEM, ADPH warn reopening businesses to thoroughly flush water system to guard against diseases

“We have a lot of businesses that are preparing to reopen this week,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “This is certainly good for those businesses and the state’s economy. As they reopen, however, we strongly encourage them to take extra care to make sure they do so in an environmentally safe manner. We ask that they pay particular attention to their water and air-handling systems, which if contaminated with certain bacteria can lead to harmful health effects, not the least of which is Legionnaires’ disease. We want the environment in which Alabamians work and recreate, whether outdoors or inside, to be as safe as possible.”