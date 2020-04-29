Wearing masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday will be the first day of Birmingham’s mandatory face mask ordinance. Failure to wear a mask could lead to a $500 fine or possible arrest. Any mask covering will comply with the law. surgical mask, scarves or bandanas are all legal.
Some people in Birmingham said wearing mask, any sort of mask would be beneficial in helping to stop the spread of the virus and you don’t need to have a top end mask to do it.
Some people have been personally touched by COVID-19 and know how deadly it can be.
“ [Sic] know people who have passed away from the coronavirus. It’s serious. If people don’t take it serious, It’s really serious,” Swanta Cousins said.
An infectious diseases specialist with St. Vincent’s Hospital says masks will play a role in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Simple face covering like a cloth, home make masks. Its not going to prevent you from inhaling anything but it will prevent droplets generated during conversation, coughing or sneezing,” Dr. Leland Allen said.
Allen says there are other benefits. "The masks keep you from touching your face. I think we how much touching your face plays into the transmission of any kind of infections " he said.
Dr. Allen said the coronavirus is not going away anytime soon so these basic steps are still needed.
Others agree. “With my mask I’m not breathing on people. They are not breathing on me. So there is not a lot of contact, even if we are in close situations.” Cousins said
You can check out a variety of face masks online like at Amazon and other places.
