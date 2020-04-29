The unsung hero for the deaf community during the COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kris Courson does not consider himself a hero. He says he is just doing his job.
However, his job as an interpreter - using sign language to help inform the hard of hearing or the deaf community - could not be more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courson’s job includes signing during news conferences for the City of Birmingham and the Jefferson County Department of Health, interpreting what is being said.
“It is important to get the right information out to the deaf,” said Courson. “The deaf need to know what is going on during this time and it is great that the city acknowledges the importance for this. It is a serious time and everyone has the right to stay informed and I am glad I can help the hard of hearing.”
Courson has spent most of his life working with the deaf community in some capacity around the United States and overseas in places like Russia.
Courson works at Sign Language Interpreting Services, LLC. For information on community resources including interpreting, sign language classes, interpreting sign language programs, you can email Courson at kris@slis.biz.
