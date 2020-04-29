Thompson student earns perfect ACT score

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Thompson High School student did what fewer than half of one percent of students do. She earned a perfect score on her ACT.
Emaline Sutton Morris is a junior. She earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
In a letter to Emaline recognizing this exceptional achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the US.
