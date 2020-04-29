State health officials discuss future of summer camps amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many parents want to know: Will summer camp happen this year? It’s up to state health officials to make the decision whether summer camp will happen this year and right now it’s still up in the air.
Watching the data closely, the Alabama Department of Public Health will wait to see what impact COVID-19 will have on the state in the warmer months.
Head of the Alabama Camp Association, Allen McBride, said all summer camps had to wait on the state’s decision which he expects sometime in May.
“Everyone wants children to be able to have a safe and meaningful experience at camp this summer. Parents are telling us they believe summer camp is good for their kids every year - especially this one,” said McBride.
The head of the YMCA Dan Pile said they were working with the Centers for Prevention and Disease Control to see if the Y could pull it off.
“Still, even in the summer environment they have to maintain that safe distance and that’s going to be complicated because kids are kids, but we have a resilient staff who is prepared to do that. We may have to reduce enrollment,” Pile explained.
McBride, who is also the director of Camp Mac sent us this outline of facts concerning summer camps:
• All summer camps in Alabama are inspected annually by and operate under a license issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
• According to ACA’s [American Camp Association] website, there are around 14,000 camps in the U.S. ACA represents less than 1 in 5 of those camps. Neither ACA nor CDC licenses Alabama camps -- ADPH has that responsibility, and Alabama camps operate under their authority.
• The state health officer will set the dates and the conditions under which Alabama camps may operate this summer. That is not the camps' decision to make.
• Each camp will have to decide if it is able to continue to provide the programming its campers expect and deserve while adhering to the guidelines ADPH issues. Everyone wants every camper and counselor to be safe and have a quality experience.
• ADPH has been in communication with camps and doctors and scientists and government agencies at both the state and federal levels. They are working to issue rules and guidelines as soon as possible so that families and camps can make their plans
“When we learn more, camps will be in touch with their camp families and the public,” said McBride.
Several camps are going virtual. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.