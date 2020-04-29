Shop safely as more businesses reopen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first phase of the Safer at Home reopening plan for Alabama starts Thursday at 5:00 p.m.
The new state health order will allow retail businesses to reopen at a 50% occupancy rate.
As retailers begin to open later this week, UAB doctors and researchers say it’s time to remember to shop safely during the pandemic.
Researchers say shopping safely is the first step into keeping businesses open in Alabama and getting to the next phase which could include salons and barbershops.
Here are things to remember when you go shopping:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.