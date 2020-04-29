Shelton State Community College planning virtual Decision Day for incoming students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College will hold a virtual Decision Day and it wants students enrolling at the school for the first time to contribute selfies to the celebration.
“We understand now for high school seniors Decision Day is important. They actually lost a lot during this time with COVID-19. So we wanted to do something special for that population of students for the graduating class of 2020,” said Tennyson Smith, Director of Recruiting for Shelton State.
Shelton State, which is closed to students and offering online courses because of coronavirus, will host a virtual decision day on June 1st. High School seniors who have been accepted to Shelton are asked to submit a picture of them holding their acceptance certificate. The school will be accepting pictures through May 31st.
“We know this is unprecedented for students so we’re looking to give them something to jump on in a broad way at Shelton State and also show off their cap and gowns. They can also show off their certificate or any Shelton paraphernalia they have to hold,” Smith continued.
The pictures can either be emailed to mediacom@sheltonstate.edu or posted on social media platforms using the hashtag #SheltonStateDecisionDay
