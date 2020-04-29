Paper stimulus checks expected to arrive in mailboxes soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first round of paper stimulus checks are reportedly on the way. Many reports indicate the checks started going out Friday and could be in mailboxes across the country as early as Monday. The IRS said they started sending out five million paper checks per week.
Much like direct deposit checks, the payments will go to lower income Americans first. The IRS said it would take up to five months to get all of the checks out in the mail to those who need the money most. If you’d like to check the progress on your check, you can track it through the “Get My Payment” icon at IRS.gov. You can check the status of your check regardless if it’s coming through direct deposit or in the mail.
If you have not filed your 2018 or 2019 taxes, you should do it now so you can get stimulus money. However if you're on social security, a senior citizen or on social security disability insurance, you're no longer required to file a "simple" tax return to get a stimulus payment.
