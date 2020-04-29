O’Charley’s to deliver free meals to health care workers, first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - O’Charley’s will deliver free meals to healthcare staff and first responders in the Birmingham area Thursday to thank them for all their hard work during the pandemic.
The meals are part of O’Charley’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ initiative - all about saying thank you to the brave men & women on the front lines fighting the virus across the country.
So far, O’Charley’s team members have delivered free meals to healthcare workers and first responders in St. Louis, Nashville, Charlotte, and Greensboro among many others.
The free meals will be delivered to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, the Alabaster Police Department and the Warrior Fire Department.
