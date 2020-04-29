How will Birmingham Police enforce the mandatory face mask ordinance?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday will be the day for the city of Birmingham’s ordinance, requiring people with the city limits to wear masks in public.
Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams heads public safety and is an advocate of wearing face masks, but he does have a problem with government telling people to wear the masks.
Birmingham Police never wrote a citation for violating the shelter in place order from the city. Williams says he hopes for the same because he opposed the fine up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail on the mask ordinance.
“My hope is we would do the same thing with mask ordinance we did with the shelter in place ordinance that is for the law enforcement to educate the public.” Williams said.
Wednesday afternoon the Birmingham Police Department released a statement saying officers will be educating the public about the need for face masks rather than fining or making arrests.
Williams voted against the ordinance in part because of some issues with the law. “Some of those included a specific end date for the ordinance and I thought it was a government overreach, requiring masks,” Williams said.
Meanwhile supporters of the ordinance plan to obey it.
"The thing is something of an ounce of prevention worth more than a pound of cure kind of thing,” Brother Muhammad said. “So anything that will help curb the epidemic, the numbers that is spreading I don’t think is a bad thing,” Muhammad said.
Williams said the council will be moving to change the shelter in place ordinance to comply more with Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order, changing the curfew for non-essential people from to 10pm to 5am.
The city hopes mandating people to wear face masks will help slow the spread of Covid-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.