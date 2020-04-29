Hoover’s plan to help businesses reopen

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover established a hotline and a plan to provide further resources to the businesses community to help with reopening and returning to work quickly and correctly.
Businesses located in Hoover may call the Hoover Business Resource Hotline at (205) 739‐7162 (Mon. – Fri., 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to access the following areas of assistance:
- Interpretation of the State’s reopening/return‐to‐work orders
- Scheduling a consultation at the physical business location to visibly interpret guidelines
- Resources for obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE).
While the City cannot provide legal guidance or deﬁnitive answers as to when and whether a business can reopen, City staﬀ members can oﬀer the guidance in the areas listed above.
The city is also waiving municipal sales tax late payment penalties for certain small retail businesses; taxpayers currently engaging in NAICS Sector 72 business activities (which includes restaurants and other food service providers); as well as waiving municipal late payment penalties for lodgings taxes. Late payment penalties will be waived for these taxpayers through June 1, 2020.
