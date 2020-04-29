Homewood Middle School students learn about healthy eating during COVID-19

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether young students are trying to study or trying to maintain fitness because they play a school sport, nutrition is fundamental and the Aspire Sports Institute in Hoover is virtually stepping in to help out.
Without coaches and scheduled workouts, eating healthy can be a challenge for young student-athletes.
“We’re used to getting up, getting that breakfast, going to school and doing our athletics after school, but our kids are at home and we’re around the refrigerator all the time,” said Homewood Middle School AD Robbie Gibbons.
Which can lead to more snacking and unhealthy choices. On Tuesday, the Aspire Sports Institute teamed up with Homewood Middle School to teach young athletes and students about eating healthy during a pandemic.
“Proper nutrition even if you’re not in sports helps the brain, helps you get through your day, and helps with better decisions because you’re fueled. It just gives you a better way of living," said Joseph Longoria with the Aspire Sports Institute.
Dr. Rachel Davis, a nutrition consultant with the Aspire Sports Institute, says eating healthy at home starts with timing and students should eat meals or snack at the same time they would at school.
“Of course we suggest a lot of fruits and veggies, and easy snacks like pretzels, cheese sticks, and having fruit on hand. Have a sandwich and a banana for lunch - it’s well rounded, yet simple options,” Dr. Davis said.
The Aspire Sports Institute has given nutrition talks to more than 15 schools and sporting teams across the area, but this is the first one they held online.
The Comp(eat) and Achieve program is free. Nearly 200 middle school students and parents tuned into the webinar, with parents even learning they need to eat healthy too.
“This program was geared towards our youth, but what I took away from it is I’m probably having too many sweets right now," Gibbons said.
