FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning! We are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the 60s. We have been watching a really nasty line of storms that moved through parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi earlier this morning. The line has weakened as it advanced into Mississippi and into the Gulf Coast. We are now dealing with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. We are not expecting any severe weather during the morning hours thanks to the stable air across our state. Plan on additional showers and storms firing up this afternoon as we begin to heat up a little. Best chance to see a few strong storms will likely occur south and east of I-20/59. Main threat today will be strong winds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s with west-southwest winds around 10-20 mph.
SEVERE POTENTIAL TODAY: We are looking at a low-end threat for severe storms today. The greatest potential to see strong and severe storms will likely be for parts of east Alabama and into Georgia between 11 a.m-7 p.m. We will keep a close eye on areas like Calhoun, Clay, Coosa, Talladega, Chilton, and Shelby counties where we have the greatest potential to see storms fire up later today as a cold front moves through our state. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 60 mph and some hail. The tornado threat appears very low with this system, but not zero. Most of the storms will be out of Central Alabama by 7 p.m.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: Rainfall with this system will likely add up around a half inch to an inch in many locations. Rainfall totals will trend lower west of I-65. I think today’s rain will help wash some of the pollen out of the air. Flooding is not expected.
TRENDING COOLER: We are looking at a short cool snap as we head into tonight and tomorrow. We will likely continue to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday is looking dry and cooler with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures look to remain below average with most of us warming up into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be breezy as dry air moves in from the northwest at 10-20 mph.
SUNNY AND DRY WEEKEND: Big story over the next couple of days will be the nice and quiet conditions! We are going to see plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday. Morning lows will be chilly Friday with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s. Friday is looking fantastic with highs in the mid-70s. We are expected to warm up nicely this weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN NEXT WEEK: We will be watching a series of systems that could impact us early next week. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s through Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. We think our best chance to see showers and thunderstorms could occur next Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.