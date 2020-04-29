FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning! We are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the 60s. We have been watching a really nasty line of storms that moved through parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi earlier this morning. The line has weakened as it advanced into Mississippi and into the Gulf Coast. We are now dealing with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. We are not expecting any severe weather during the morning hours thanks to the stable air across our state. Plan on additional showers and storms firing up this afternoon as we begin to heat up a little. Best chance to see a few strong storms will likely occur south and east of I-20/59. Main threat today will be strong winds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s with west-southwest winds around 10-20 mph.