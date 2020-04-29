Drug investigation in Center Point ends in 4 arrests

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people are in custody after drugs were found in a Center Point home.
Detectives with the Jefferson County Narcotics Division found four bags of meth weighing just under 2 1/2 lbs, Xanax Pills, Suboxone Strips and Marijuana.
The raid happened in the 2300 block of 3rd Place Northwest in Center Point.
35 year-old Ashlie Starnes Denny, 39 year-old Courtney Jimez White, 24 year-old Justice DeAngelo Rudolph and 30 year-old Ashley Nicole Childs are in the Jefferson County Jail.
The charges against all four include four counts of drug trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm.
