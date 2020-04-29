COVID-19 clinic held at Anniston’s Constantine Homes

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston area public housing community hosted another round of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.
This time it was held at Constantine Homes, in southwest Anniston.
Parts of the parking lot were marked off for drive-up testing and walk-up testing.
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center joined forces with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the St. Michael's Health Clinic to provide testing to anyone who displayed symptoms of COVID-19.
They’ve been holding the clinics in different parts of the area because some people may not have transportation, and public transportation has been limited in the current crisis. The ACTS trolley system, for instance, allows fewer riders for social distancing purposes.
“We really want people getting comfortable getting tested, and encourage that. We’re trying to get as many people tested as possible. And so there’s no better way than to bring that testing to different parts of Anniston and Calhoun County,” said Tripp Johnson, Senior Vice President at NERMC.
Last week another COVID-19 clinic was held at Glen Addie Homes.
Another clinic will be held on Thursday at Oxford Lake Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
