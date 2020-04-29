Can you refuse to work during COVID-19 pandemic if you have an underlying illness?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Thursday more people will head back to work as the state’s new ‘safer at home’ order goes into effect, but some were concerned it may be too soon for people with underlying health conditions.
We are on your side getting answers on the legal rights if an employee refuses to return to work.
Attorney Brian Clarke with Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher Goldfarb said fear of COVID-19 was not a valid excuse not to show up for work but having an underlying illness may be.
“Exposure could sicken you and that way what you’re saying is, ‘I am sick’ or ‘I do have a health condition’ and that’s why I’m not going because if I go to work, I’m going to get sicker,” said Clarke.
The employee would have to take leave under the Family Medical Leave Act or FMLA to protect your job for a predetermined amount of time, according to Clarke.
“The Family Medical Leave Act is going to cover people not only for themselves but to care for other people at home,” he explained.
However, there are stipulations, including the length of time you have been on the job. According to the federal FMLA law which governs the state, an employee must be with the company for at least one year before the employee is eligible for FMLA.
Proper medical documentation must also be submitted to the company for the employee to eligible.
Also, the company is not required to pay the employee while the employee is on leave; nor is the employee eligible for unemployment benefits.
“You’re on leave not unemployed,” said Clarke.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under federal law, employees are entitled to a safe workplace meaning your job must be free of known health and safety hazards.
If you have concerns, you can report issues to OSHA without fear of retaliation.
