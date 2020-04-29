Calhoun County woman recovering from severe bout of COVID-19

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Ruby Butler was diagnosed with COVID-19. When she had trouble breathing, an ambulance took her to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
"(About) 22 days she was in, 15 of those, she was on the ventilator, so she was under for a lot of those days," says her brother, Gene Heard.
She is now at home resting comfortably, with quite a story to tell.
Butler is one of seven COVID-19 patients to be released from NEARMC, the first after being on a ventilator.
Butler was diagnosed April 9 after being tested at the Anniston location of Southern Immediate Care, the first to get a positive diagnosis at that location. She says she “cried for an hour before I called anybody.”
Then that Saturday, after suffering from a fever and some breathing difficulty, her breathing became more problematic. Her daughter called an ambulance and she was taken to the COVID-19 unit at NERMC.
She doesn’t remember much of her stay, since she was placed on a ventilator and in a medically inducted coma. She remembers, and her family confirms, that she had “no bad doctors, no bad nurses” who kept her family in the loop about her progress.
“Her daughter would call twice a day, just a couple of hours before shift change, and they would basically give us a 12 hour highlight, of how she’d been over the last few hours,” says Heard.
Butler also remembers waking up.
"I just remember, when I woke up, having crazy dreams, that I really thought was real, and I thought they were keeping my daughter from me. I didn't know that the world had shut down," Butler recalls.
When Butler left the hospital Tuesday, she got a hearty sendoff from nurses and doctors who had cared for her during her stay.
Butler says she has no idea how she caught COVID-19, saying she had self-quarantined herself because she has a child with an immunity issue.
"She just pretty much ran to the store to begin with, for I mean, normal needs," recalls Heard. "It ended up being a pretty severe case."
Now Butler describes herself as being in recovery mode.
“I’ve been very, very weak, I’m having to learn everything, make my hands work, they do a lot of shaking when I hold something,” Butler tells us. “It’s going to be a long road.”
The day she left the hospital, Governor Kay Ivey announced modifications to her early "stay at home" order, including the re-opening of retail stores. She doesn't think Alabama, or society, is ready.
"I don't believe that things are going to change until summertime, when it gets warm enough to kill off the virus. Do I think we're ready to all be close again? Absolutely not," she says.
As she awaits word on her anti-body testing, Butler is quarantining herself at the home she shares with her daughter in Alexandria.
“Just immediate family only, nobody in, nobody out,” she she said.
She advises her fellow Calhoun County residents to stay safe.
“Stay home. Wash your hands. 'Cause I mean, I don’t know where I picked it up from. And we were all, basically, all quarantined, because I have a child with no immune system. But yeah, stay home, if you don’t have to go nowhere, stay home,” she said.
