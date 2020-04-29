Businesses that have to remain closed react to safer at home orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber shop owners and hair salon owners are weighing in on Governor Kay Ivey’s new safer at home orders that orders them to stay closed a little longer.
“I thought that because Georgia opened and I believe Tennessee, the state would be influenced by our neighbors,” said Sheri Johnson, Owner of Hair Smoothie Bar.
Johnson owns the Hair Smoothie Bar in Hoover and COVID-19 closures stopped her regular income within 24 hours.
“I haven't received a stimulus check, I haven't received any unemployment payments, no food stamp assistance,” said Johnson.
But even with no money coming in she stands by the state’s decision to keep her shop closed, saying even though hair stylists and barber shops can thoroughly clean shops, they still have to get too close to customers.
"Even though I am out of work and no income, I would much rather be safe, would much rather not endanger my clients, and I would much rather wait until the coast is clear,” said Johnson.
But some owners feel differently. Scott Farr, owner of The Male Room in Hoover is one of them.
He planned to re-open early a few weeks ago against the state orders, decided to wait, but now says financially his employees can’t wait any longer.
In a statement saying "I'm not trying to draw attention, I'm just trying to stay in businesses."
Farr says his employees have not received unemployment payments from the state for the time they’ve been out of work, so he plans to reopen Friday.
He says workers will wear protective gear and practice social distancing.
Workers could face fines for reopening or have their business license revoked. Farr says he’s willing to risk that.
