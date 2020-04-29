Business owner explains his plans under Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - The Reopen Tuscaloosa Plan was welcome news to many businesses that have been closed or severely limited because of coronavirus.
“We just wanted enough of a heads up to make sure we could properly get things in order for when we can get back to work,” Hunter Wiggins said.
Wiggins owns Session, a downtown Tuscaloosa cocktail bar open for less than a year and he learned Tuesday that he has more than two weeks to figure out how to safely reopen and adhere to new restrictions in place.
“We’re going to have completely change how we operate. That Happy Hour might not be the same Happy Hour it was before,” he said.
Retail and service businesses in Tuscaloosa can reopen at 5pm Thursday at 50% capacity. Businesses like Wiggins can’t offer in person dining or drinking until May 15th according Mayor Walt Maddox
“Assuming things continue moving in a positive trend line, Phase 2 would mean businesses that operate in Phase 1 can continue. Restaurants would be able to operate at 50% capacity. Bars would be able to operate table service,” Maddox told City Councilors Tuesday.
Bars also can only allow half their seating capacity in the future. The occupancy limit at Session is 83 people. Wiggins admitted he’ll have to be creative to allow enough space for social distancing and limit the number of people in his business when he reopens.
“We’re going to have to play with the numbers to make sure that we meet our overhead and pay our rent because we want to be here in 3 or 4 months,”Wiggins added.
People are also encouraged to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.