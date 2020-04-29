Bhm Council President working on comprehensive plan for more COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More coronavirus testing is rolling out this week in Birmingham, but the city council president wants to see even more.
Councilman William Parker calls UAB’s mobile testing this week a step in the right direction but he says it still does not solve the overall issue of testing in all 99 neighborhoods. Parker says he’s working on a more comprehensive approach when it comes to testing.
Parker says says funding from the federal government could help with that. He tells us it’s going to take everyone working together to make it a reality.
"I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be on-going to help expand and have a true comprehensive testing program for those who do have the symptoms plus those who just want to simply be tested,” Parker said.
UAB’s mobile testing is Thursday from 1-3pm in Central Park and Center Point on Friday. Testing is by appointment only. UAB says it will determine, along community partner, which areas need this service.
