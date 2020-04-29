Behind the Front: Understanding Wake Lows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to weather, there is always something new to learn - even if you’re a veteran meteorologist. WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with Dr. Tim Coleman, a researcher at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, about wake lows.
Wake lows are a high-wind weather event that aren’t very common but cause damage very similar to tornadoes. When a wake low made its way through the WBRC viewing area in late April 2020 it ripped up massive trees and destroyed homes, so J-P aims to shed some light on these high winds.
