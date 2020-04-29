Bankers report issues with SBA emergency aid portal - again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Issues continue with getting small businesses the emergency aid money needed to stay afloat.
Bankers say the second roll out of the application process for the Payroll Protection Program faced serious technical issues Monday.
“Yesterday, the SBA website was awful. It was very difficult to get on,” said Bob Nolen, President/CEO of Pinnacle Bank in Jasper.
“Within 30 minutes of opening - it crashed and banks were having trouble getting into the portal,” said Scott Latham, President Alabama Bankers Association.
Banks reported the SBA’s loan system, E-Tran, would exit out of in the middle of someone trying to complete an application, which is a problem because the over 300 billion in emergency funds is given on a first come first serve basis for businesses nationwide.
”People getting in line at the grocery store or big department store to grab one of the last items on the shelf. It’s just like that except on a statewide or certainly on a nationwide,” said Latham.
Nolen said may of his employees worked well into the night to only get 25 done, with well over 100 left to do.
Banking officials say it's important that the application process is smooth because small businesses that didn't get a loan before money ran out last time are also trying to get through with the new wave of businesses that applied. Delays could potentially cause them to lose out on getting money again.
Although tweaks have helped the E-Tran application system run more smoothly 24 hours later, banking officials say we need to figure out another way.
“We’re dealing with a system that’s outdated and needs an increased technical ability for banks to upload these loans and get those approvals,” said Latham.
The SBA tweeted that they are aware of the technical issues and are continuing to work on fixing them.
According to the SBA, $50 billion in loans was processed in the first 24 hours of this round of emergency funding awards.
Bankers also encourage businesses to apply for loans as soon as possible and to stay in contact with their bank if they’re awaiting information about their application.
During the first roll out of emergency funding Alabama ranked 19th in the country for the total amount of loans approved. That was about 28,000 loans and just under $5 billion for the state.
