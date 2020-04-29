Authorities investigating theft ring across several AL cities

(WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a theft ring that includes several cities in Alabama.
The crimes stretch from Cullman to the Birmingham area and Clanton.
Authorities say the crimes include vehicles being stolen, vehicles burglarized and firearms stolen.
ALEA says most of the victims left their vehicles unlocked with their keys, purses and firearms inside. Most of the crimes happened between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call ALEA at 1-800-392-8011.
