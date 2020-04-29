2 arrested for Tucaloosa Co. triple shooting Wednesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in custody after a shooting Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa County.
Tuscaloosa County Capt. Jack Kennedy says 22-year-old Frank James Cox, Jr. and 24-year-old Kendrick O’Neal Prentice have been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The shooting happened on April 28 at approximately 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Foster Ferry Road.
Deputies say evidence shows one person involved in the shooting was targeted and shot back in apparent self-defense. That person was taken to DCH Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released. All three individuals were shot during the incident.
Cox and Prentice are being held on combined bonds of $75,000.
