BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is sponsored content.
Struggling with allergies this season? Pollen has hit its peak window and we're sure that's no news to you. At Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center, they're doing everything they can to take care and provide for their patients during this time. If you consistently struggle with seasonal allergies, they are still here for you.
For new patients and existing patients, Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center now offers Telemedicine and Telehealth appointments. Please call (205) 871-9661 to schedule or get more information about Telehealth/Telemedicine visits. They will be able to treat most of your allergies and asthma symptoms, answer any questions, and refill any of your medications. During this time, telemedicine may be covered by your insurance company*.
The Homewood, Hoover, Chelsea, Trussville, Cullman, and Oxford locations are still open and are safely able to see patients. For more information about the services offered at Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center, please visit alabamaallergy.com or call the number above.
*All telemedicine that is not covered by health insurance is subject to a $40 charge to the patient. The $40 charge is not applicable to Medicare/Medicaid patients. Please contact your insurance company if you have questions about Telemedicine/Telehealth coverage.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.