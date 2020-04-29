After face covering ordinance, Marshall cautions cities to stay within “constitutional parameters”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Hours after the Birmingham City Council approved a mandate requiring that people wear face coverings while in public, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a cautionary statement, reminding cities and towns that while they have power, there is a limit.
“As the State begins to phase out of the stay-at-home order, municipalities are wrestling with individual and, in some cases, unique decisions regarding the preservation of the health and safety of their residents. In light of today’s announcement, some municipalities have already expressed their intent to impose or maintain more restrictive orders than the State,” said AG Marshall in a statement.
He continued, “Though Alabama law grants municipalities broad ‘police powers’ when it comes to protecting the public health and safety, these powers must be exercised within constitutional parameters. Municipalities are thus strongly advised to carefully balance the constitutional implications of imposing and enforcing more restrictive safety measures against the need for such measures. As case law tells us, the broadness of these police powers is not a license to abuse them.”
Attorney General Marshall was not available for an interview on Wednesday. When asked if his statement was in response to Birmingham’s ordinance, AG Marshall’s spokesman said, “The attorney general’s statement was in response to a number of municipal actions across the state including the City of Birmingham’s.”
“We know that [face coverings] prevent the spread of this virus, and we believe this is in balance with the law but a majority of the residents will appreciate this and abide by it,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.
As a lawyer and the leader of Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin believes his ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public is reasonable and within his rights. It’s stricter than Governor Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order which recommends people wear face coverings.
“Do we see Governor’s Ivey’s order that you are not required to wear a face mask as setting the floor for what health and safety regulations should be in the state or setting the ceiling? In other words, can a state exceed that, can they move up from the floor, or are they bound by whatever the regulation is?,” said Professor Jenny Carroll, University of Alabama’s School of Law.
Professor Carroll said that distinction is up for interpretation. Her view is that Mayor Woodfin’s order is legal.
“I think Woodfin has narrowly tailored his order to address a specific concern that he perceives as concerns in his municipality that are distinct from concerns that may arise in the rest of the state and I think that is consistent with the grant of powers by municipal actors in the state constitution,” she said.
