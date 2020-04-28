17-year-old charged with manslaughter in car crash that killed his friend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old is charged with manslaughter following a car crash that killed his friend and injured another person on April 20.
The teenager and his friend, 16-year-old Taylor Akin, were in a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on 15th Street Road in the Bessemer area when the car hit a Chevrolet pick-up, left the road and flipped. Akin was killed in the crash. The teen driver and the occupant of the truck were hurt.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the Camaro was going around 115 MPH at the point of impact.
The teenager turned himself in on April 27.
His bond for the manslaughter charge is $30,000. He may also face additional charges in juvenile court associated with this case.
