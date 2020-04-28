Vestavia Hills grandmother sews over 1,000 face masks

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeanne Dean hit a milestone this week.
“I have sewn 1,035 face masks for those in need,” the Vestavia Hills resident said.
Dean, who’s a grandmother to 14 grandchildren, says she simply started making masks for her children, grandchildren, her neighbors and church and it just evolved from there.
"I have literally sewn masks for people all across this country from relatives to friends of friends,” Dean added.
Dean, who learned how to sew at seven-years-old, has been sewing six to eight hours a day.
“I make about 200 masks for Bham Face Masks a week, and plus whoever requests them. I’m using all kinds of fabric from old button up shirts to t-shirts," said Dean.
Dean says she’s used more than 60 yards of fabric and 18,000 yards of elastic and ribbon. She even keeps several masks in her purse and hands them out to anyone who needs one at places like the grocery store or post office.
“It’s fun. It energizes me. I wake up in the morning, I have quiet time and I honestly can’t wait to go upstairs and just sit there and I just think about the people that are going to be blessed by this and it just motivates me,” said Dean.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.