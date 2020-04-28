Tuscaloosa will reopen in phases starting April 30

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox says Tuscaloosa will start to reopen under a phased plan on April 30 starting at 5:00 p.m.
Maddox says he knows people and business owners in the city are hurting. He said thousands of people in Tuscaloosa have had to file for unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Reopen Tuscaloosa plan was presented to the City Council on April 28.
It lays out phases by which businesses in Tuscaloosa may begin to reopen in what city leaders call a medically-sound way. According to the executive order, each phase will only be implemented as medical evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do so.
The operational phases are as follows:
- Phase 1: Anything currently operating may continue to operate. Plus, general retail and commercial services may operate at no more than 50% capacity, appointment-based services and masks are encouraged.
- Phase 2: Everything from phase 1 may continue to operate. Restaurants may operate dining rooms at 50% capacity, bars may operate table service and close personal services (barbers etc.) may operate by appointment only.
- Phase 3: Everything from phases 1 & 2 may continue to operate. All businesses (including entertainment venues & fitness) and community operations (PARA, etc.) may operate at 50% capacity.
The City will enter Phase 1 on May 1 and will remain in this phase until May 15 in accordance with the State of Alabama’s Safer at Home Order.
The timing of entry into subsequent phases will be determined based on relevant criteria and additional Health Orders issued by the State.
Businesses with operations spanning multiple phases may operate the portions of their operations allowed under the current phase.
City-hosted events and public gatherings on City property will be phased in after the completion and evaluation of all three phases.
This executive order does not affect the activities of: religious entities, healthcare providers, caregivers or education providers. These institutions shall continue to follow and comply with Alabama Department of Public Health Orders.
Tuscaloosa business owners can look up what phase their business falls into at Tuscaloosa.com/Reopen. For questions, please contact 311.
