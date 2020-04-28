Tuscaloosa mom talks about virtual walk for babies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The March of Dimes organization is another non-profit forced to make some adjustments because of social distancing. The March of Dimes assists parents of babies born prematurely.
The Tuscaloosa and Birmingham March for Babies Walk didn’t happen in a traditional form this month, but it’s not canceled - you can still walk for babies virtually.
There are new programs and resources being added to help families during this COVID-19 pandemic and your participation the organization said is needed to continue to help moms have healthy babies.
You can sign up for the March for Babies Virtual Walk online and add your location. Recruit a team of friends, neighbors and family to walk with you on their own time. You can walk at home in your backyard or around the block and you and your teams set a fundraising goal for every steps you take.
This year’s West Alabama March for Babies ambassador in Tuscaloosa said March for Dimes NICU support program helped her cope, when her own son was born pre-maturely.
“Babies are still born early and that’s a challenge in itself, but with everything going on with Covid-19 there are more challenges on top of that. Support groups and things that really helped me and being able to get through that journey. Mothers need extra support," said Shamire Hatcher.
The money raised through this step up virtual walk will also go towards Virtual prenatal programs for moms-to-be and COVID-19 interventions and support for moms and babies.
If you’re interested in signing up and get moving , click and register here.
