Tuscaloosa mayor issues executive order reopening parts of the city’s economy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issues an Executive Order Tuesday which reopen parts of the city’s economy effective April 30 at 5 p.m.
Maddox’s “Reopen Tuscaloosa” plan lays out three phases in which businesses can start to reopen.
Phase 1 says anything currently operating may continue to operate. It also allows for general retail and commercial services to operate at no more than 50% capacity. It’s in line with Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order.
Phase 2 says restaurants can operate dining rooms at 50% capacity. Barbershops and other close personal services would be by appointment only.
Phase 3 allows all businesses including entertainment venues and fitness centers to operate and community operations (PARA, etc) may operate at 50% capacity.
Maddox says the phases will be data driven.
“From one phase to the next is going to be driven by the orders of the governor and Alabama department of public health and most importantly by the medical evidence that’s provided within the Tuscaloosa County community,” Maddox said.
Maddox also proposed adding a $1 million investment to the Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund to help struggling businesses.
City-hosted events and public gatherings on City property will be phased in after the completion and evaluation of all three phases. This executive order does not affect the activities of: religious entities, healthcare providers, caregivers or education providers. These institutions shall continue to follow and comply with Alabama Department of Public Health Orders.
Tuscaloosa business owners can look up what phase their business falls into at Tuscaloosa.com/Reopen. For questions, please contact 311.
