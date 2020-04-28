State health officials weigh in on how public can help get more social restrictions lifted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 remains a major threat, but Tuesday the state made big strides in getting everyday life back to some form of normalcy by lifting the “stay-at-home” order and implementing a new “safer at home" order.
To keep pushing forward, there are some steps the state is calling on everyone to maintain, including businesses.
The task to continue slowing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus should be taken personally, according to state health officer Dr. Karen Landers.
“If we do not maintain these standards, we could see a rise in our case numbers. Let us not let our guard down,” said Alabama Department of Public Health officer Dr. Karen Landers, M.D.
“We try to very clear that if we see outbreaks, cases on the upswing, see people not adhering to the changes we’ve made, we may have to consider the possibility of asserting more restrictions again, we certainly don’t want to have to do that,” added state health officer Dr. Scott Harris M.D.
Health officials said they were also planning out how to increase testing across the state as well as focusing on the African American community which has been disproportionately affected by the virus.
