Senate committee OKs $2.38B General Fund budget

"Unfortunately, over the years we have funded our court system, district attorneys through a fee-based system," Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said. "You get to fund your budget, 65-70% based upon the fees that you collect. Since we’ve been at a stay-at-home order, those fees can’t be collected. Both the courts and the DAs are facing a situation where they cannot collect those fees. That means their budget in the current 2020 cycle is going down dramatically. I think somewhere around the month of September, even the month of August, they are going to start having questions of whether or not they can make payroll."