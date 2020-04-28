Pratt City reflects 9 years later on deadly tornado outbreak

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nine years since the deadly tornado outbreak ripped through Alabama, carving a path of destruction through so many of our communities.
Pratt City one was of those cities impacted.
“We saw families without homes. We saw grown people without clothing. Children with no shoes. And it was just total devastation,” said Dr. T.L. Lewis, Pastor Bethel Baptist Church.
Pratt City was ripped apart by the time the sun set on April 27, 2011. Barbara Jones had watched it all.
“Told my children to take cover because it was dark and the wind was blowing,” said Jones.
She had come home from the hospital just days before the storm hit. She has limited mobility as a paraplegic and was positioned against a wall. She somehow survived when the storm blew right over her head.
“He took everything away except me, my wheel chair, and my children who were sitting in another room,” said Jones.
She rebuilt her home in the same spot it was snatched down - right across from Bethel Baptist, which also had to rebuild.
“Sometimes God allows things to happen to make you better and not bitter,” said Dr. Lewis. “Losing our campus simply made it better for us because we’ve come back bigger, better, and more beautiful than before.”
Community members say they try not to focus on what happened on the anniversary of the outbreak. Instead, they focus on where they are nine year later.
“Have learned to go on and keep pressing and remember it and never forget it,” said Dr. Lewis.
The community has built several storm shelters in the area since 2011.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.