Places of worship to remain closed, per Governor Kay Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most businesses have gotten the go ahead to reopen Thursday, but when it comes to Sunday in Church, they're still on the back pew.
Places of worship will be able to reopen at some point, and when they do, it’ll be a slow process. For Rock City Church in Birmingham, reopening won’t be on their calendar anytime soon.
Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is not reopening his doors until everyone can attend church safely.
“Church is not church without affection, hugging. In the African American church, we like high fiving and saying preach," said McClure Jr.
State officials announced Tuesday places of worship can’t reopen right now based off guidelines from the CDC.
“Alabama does not meet the requirements by the CDC for reopening houses of worship for personal or large gatherings,” said Rev. Jay Wolf with First Baptist Church in Montgomery.
So for now, worship will continue online via streaming services like it has since the stay at home order went into effect.
“We’re reaching 70 to 100,000 people weekly with our online worshiping service. We’re just going to move incrementally, make sure we abide by all the guidelines they have for us," McClure Jr. added.
As far as members wearing masks, Rock City Church says they will follow whatever guidelines are in place whenever they do decide to reopen.
