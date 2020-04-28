2 injured in Kingston shooting, suspect in custody

By WBRC Staff | April 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 4:24 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a shooting in the Kingston community around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say one woman was found with life-threatening injuries in the 4600 block of Roscoe Avenue. Another woman was found with non-life threatening injuries in the 900 block of 46th Street North. Both were transported to the hospital.

Police say shots were fired following an altercation.

A suspect is in custody.

Authorities continue to investigate.

