2 injured in Kingston shooting, suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a shooting in the Kingston community around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers say one woman was found with life-threatening injuries in the 4600 block of Roscoe Avenue. Another woman was found with non-life threatening injuries in the 900 block of 46th Street North. Both were transported to the hospital.
Police say shots were fired following an altercation.
A suspect is in custody.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.