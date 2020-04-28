How new ‘safer-at-home’ order impacts daycares

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the state’s “safer-at-home” order going in effect starting Thursday, it means more people will head back to work. It also means an increased demand for childcare.
The state health department said daycares can open or remain open as long as they modify their occupancy to accommodate social distancing.
“Daycares have been allowed to be open with the restriction that not more than 11 children could be in a room. Social distancing had to be maintained to the event that it could be in those populations,” said Alabama Department of Public Health officer Dr. Karen Landers.
The YMCA converted five central locations, including Trussville and the youth center downtown Birmingham, into full childcare centers for those initially deemed essential workers.
YMCA president and CEO Dan Pile said the Y has taken on the challenge of social distancing.
“It’s amazing how creative our staff are. They have created so many games and activities where our children can play safely and at a distance,” exclaimed Pile.
Focusing on educational activities more than physical play, according to Pile, who said the Y was working on plans to accommodate more families in the summer.
“We’re planning ahead now on how we can provide services once we open up the economy more because people are going to need childcare and the Y is more than capable of doing that,” he said.
Dr. Landers said parents may not be able to find adequate care. The state is calling on the employers to be flexible.
“Certainly, this new order does not preclude people from continuing to telework if their job allows,” Landers added.
Dr. Landers said as the demand increases for childcare, centers must also pay close attention to the health of employees and attendees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
