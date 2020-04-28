Gadsden city council braces for budget cuts after lost taxes from impending Goodyear closure

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s city council is bracing for a major budget setback after the word that Goodyear plans to close its tire plant in Gadsden.
Its regular Tuesday council meeting was held via teleconference entirely on Zoom, for social distancing purposes.
City finance director Lisa Rosser said the city's government will lose $5 million in occupational taxes. That's from a budget of $52 million, so almost a tenth of the budget.
That's on top of lost sales tax revenues with business closings and fewer people shopping during the COVID-19 emergency.
Council member Kent Back says the council will soon have to make some tough budget cuts.
“It’s not fun being an elected official when you hear your finance director say you’re getting a $5 million cut on a $52 million budget. We can do the math and we know what that means. It means we’re going to have to make some hard decisions in the very near future,” Back said during the portion of the meeting devoted to council member comments.
Back says the closing of Goodyear could also be a good opportunity. He says the mayor's office has been party to some industrial recruitment projects that they can't discuss in public.
Goodyear's decision to close the Gadsden plant became public in an SEC filing last week. It requires the vote of union workers who are voting this week. It's taking several days due to social distancing.
The plant, after months of layoffs and worker buyouts, employs more than 400 people. It has been closed for weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, as has all of Goodyear’s North American facilities.
