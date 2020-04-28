FIRST ALERT: Potential for a few strong storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with some extra cloud cover with temperatures mostly in the 50s. A few locations have dipped into the 40s including Centre and Pell City. Radar is hinting at a few light showers for areas along and north of I-20/59, but most of us will remain dry. We should remain dry this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will likely become breezy this afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly above average with many of us climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are watching a powerful storm system to our west that is expected to produce severe weather across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas where an enhanced and moderate threat has been issued. This is the same system that will impact us tomorrow. Good news is that this system will be significantly weaker by the time it moves into Alabama.
FIRST ALERT FOR A FEW STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY: We will likely start tomorrow with clouds and temperatures in the 60s. A weakening line of showers and a few storms are expected to move into northwest Alabama between 4-7 am. I am not anticipating any severe weather tomorrow morning as these storms move into a stable air mass. By tomorrow afternoon, we could see showers and storm redevelop ahead of the cold front. The greatest potential to see a few strong or severe storms will likely occur along and south of I-20/59 where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat two out of five. The primary threat will be damaging winds. We can’t rule out a few storms capable of producing an isolated tornado or hail. We think the greatest potential for a few strong storms will likely occur in east Alabama and west Georgia between 12-7 p.m. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s with westerly winds at 10-20 mph.
SLIGHT COOL DOWN THURSDAY: Thursday will provide us a day with temperatures below average. We are forecasting morning temperatures to drop into the upper 40s with high temperatures likely remaining in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is looking breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Winds should calm down with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 40s Friday morning.
NEXT BIG THING: We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into Friday and the weekend. Friday will be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid-70s. By this weekend, high temperatures will likely climb above average with most of us in the low to mid-80s. Our average high for late April is 77. It would not surprise me if a few spots warm into the upper 80s Sunday and next Monday. It will be a sneak peek to summer early next week. Models are hinting at a small chance for rain next Monday, but our best chance for widespread showers and storm might not occur until next Wednesday as another strong cold front moves through our area.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.