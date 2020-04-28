FIRST ALERT: Potential for a few strong storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with some extra cloud cover with temperatures mostly in the 50s. A few locations have dipped into the 40s including Centre and Pell City. Radar is hinting at a few light showers for areas along and north of I-20/59, but most of us will remain dry. We should remain dry this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will likely become breezy this afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly above average with many of us climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are watching a powerful storm system to our west that is expected to produce severe weather across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas where an enhanced and moderate threat has been issued. This is the same system that will impact us tomorrow. Good news is that this system will be significantly weaker by the time it moves into Alabama.