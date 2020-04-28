Family searches for answers as they grieve their son killed by a hit and run driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook police continue to search for the driver and the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 280.
23-year-old Jack Henry Moody was killed April 16 when he was riding his motorcycle and witnesses say he was hit by an older model white work van turning left onto Overton Road from Highway 280.
Moody’s family hopes someone will come forward and help find the driver.
Aniah Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, is also supporting the family.
Aniah used to date Jack’s brother, Harry.
Angela says the Moody family deserves justice.
Angela said she’s talking with Crime Stoppers to see if reward money can be offered in the case
Anyone with information is asked to call Mountain Brook Police Detectives at 205-802-3860.
