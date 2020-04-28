Doctor shares tips on successful distance learning for ADHD students

Dr. Mattingly says it’s important to recognize that ADHD is a real disorder that impacts a person’s ability to focus on tasks. It’s not laziness, it’s not lack of motivation and it’s not disobedience. The most common symptoms can manifest themselves as forgetfulness or difficulties with time management. “I’ll ask a mom - ‘What’s it like when you send a kid up to the bedroom and you give them three things to do? Pick up the floor, make up your bed, bring down your backpack.’ A kid with ADHD - quite often a mom will look at me and say ‘I’m lucky to get the first one. I go up there and he’s standing around playing with Legos and he never got from step one to step two.’"