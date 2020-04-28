Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama offers advice on how businesses can rehire employees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama released a plan that specifically helps businesses when it comes to getting employees back to work.
West Alabama Works partnered with The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to create the Business Rights plus COVID-19 resource. It includes a guide on how businesses can go about rehiring workers who have been laid off.
“All of us are really looking at right now is what are the things people aren’t doing right now,” Jones continued.
The guide covers a business’ legal rights for rehiring laid off employees. It also stresses the importance of communicating with them within the guidelines of the Alabama Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor says laid-off employees who refuse to come back to work will no longer be eligible for unemployment. Jones gave an example of what’s in the guide that helps businesses rehire their workers.
“There’s example letters in that guidebook that can help businesses in what they say and send to their employees about getting back to work,” Jones concluded.
You can find the guidebook and download by going to www.tuscaloosachamber.com..
